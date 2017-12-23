× Pickup overturns, killing driver in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old Scottville man died when his pickup truck rolled over on Quarterline Road just before midnight.

At 11:43 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Quarterline Road north of White Road in Mason County’s Grant Township. The crash resulted in a fatal injury to the driver and lone occupant.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been traveling southbound on Quarterline Road when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times. During the crash, the driver, Cody Allen Smith, 24, of Scottville, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor and toxicology tests are pending.

Grant Township Fire and Rescue, Life EMS and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit all assisted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.