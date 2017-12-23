× Police looking for suspects after alledged armed home invasion in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are asking for help in locating 2 suspects involved in an armed home invasion Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:12 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hays Park in Kalamazoo.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, two suspects entered a home and assaulted a resident with a handgun. One of the suspects reportedly fired the handgun before running off.

A K-9 unit was brought in, but the search in tracking them down was unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as 2 black males, between 6”4 and 6”6, wearing dark clothing.

Police say one of the residents received treatment for a facial injury as result of the home invasion.

If you have any information, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at or 269-343-2100.