Search underway for Springfield armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. -- Deputies in Calhoun County are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a local party store.

It happened late Friday night around 9:35 p.m. at the party store in the 1000 block of W. Goguac Street.

Deputies say the three suspects entered the store, robbed the clerk at gunpoint, and then proceeded to take some alcohol, too.

If you can identify the suspects or know anything about this you are behind asked to call police at 269-781-0880.

There were no serious injuries.