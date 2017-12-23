Zeeland East Girls Win 53-32

Posted 11:14 PM, December 23, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Zeeland East and Forest Hills Eastern kicked off the Cornerstone University girls basketball holiday tournament on Saturday evening.

Sophie Riemersma led the way for the Chix with 19 points as they won 52-32.

