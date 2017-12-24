× Belding community Christmas dinner serves 300 free meals

BELDING, Mich– Volunteers at First Congregational Church in Belding made sure each and every one of their neighbors had a hot Christmas meal with an annual community dinner on Sunday.

Pastor Paul Hulford estimates the event served 300 meals; 150 in person and 150 delivered to local homes. The event is meant to help people who would otherwise go without a Christmas dinner.

“It’s basically for people that don’t have a family on Christmas Eve to go to, or anywhere,” 12-year-old Morgan Hubbert tells FOX 17. “So, they can just come here and get some food and hang out with people.”

Hubbert and her older sister, Maddison spent Sunday volunteering at the church.

“We decided to give back to our community and help give back in a holiday spirit,” Maddison says.

Guests had to get a free ticket at a local grocery store earlier in the week to reserve their place. Other than that, there were no requirements.

“You don’t have to belong to the church, you can just show up and get a meal,” Hulford tells FOX 17.

The church got some extra help from Belding police officers, who helped deliver some of the meals.

“It’s all about sharing the love and joy of this season, even though it’s freezing cold outside. Trying to warm their hearts and spirits all at the same time and just bring smiles to people’s faces- that’s our goal,” says Hulford.