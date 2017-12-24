Local high school QB star verbally commits to Davenport

Posted 11:15 PM, December 24, 2017, by

Godwin Heights star quarterback Susu Davenport knows where he will be playing football in the future. He sat before two baseball caps in the FOX 17 studio, picked up the bright red Davenport cap and made his verbal commitment to the school.

“The main reason is the education that they have to offer,” said Susu. “I’m getting coached by a legendary coach, coach McEwen and I just feel like we can change the program there.”

The 6’1, 185-pound quarterback broke 12 school records last year at Godwin where he also played basketball. Susu said he's excited about heading to Davenport and is expected to officially commit on February 7.

