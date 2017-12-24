Snow showers to impact holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Snow showers will develop starting from southwest to northeast beginning in the mid-morning hours. By the lunch hour and early afternoon snow showers are expected to be widespread throughout the area.

Winter weather advisories are in place for Allegan and Barry counties and on south until 7o’clock Monday evening. A winter storm warning is in place for Berrien and Cass counties until 7 o’clock Monday evening. The winter weather advisories for Kent and Ottawa counties and on north will begin at 7 o’clock Sunday evening and last until 7 o’clock Monday evening.

Sunday snow showers will slowly work into West Michigan by the mid to late morning hours. The clipper system will continue to bring light to moderate snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Some lake enhancement can cause lakeshore communities to see higher snowfall totals, but as a whole we expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall on Sunday. Monday will bring more snow showers with an additional 2-4 inches of snow as the cold front of this system pushing through the area early in the morning. We will then see the snowfall switch over to a lake effect set up and continue until Tuesday.

Overall from Sunday morning to Monday evening we expect mainly 3-5 inches of snowfall for majority of the area. Folks in our far southwest communities can expect the highest snowfall totals reaching anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow. Some spots could see higher totals depending on where lake effect bands set up and stay.

On Monday, we will start to feel the fridge air as it continues to drop to below average temperatures. Temperatures will drop throughout the day with then overnight lows in the single didgits and afternoon highs in the teens. Wind chills this week can at times feel in the negative digits. Bundle up! West Michigan will see more snow chances everyday through the week.