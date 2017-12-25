× Suspect assaults family members with firearm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man, 30, is in custody after allegedly assaulting multiple family members with a firearm at a residence in the 1200 Block of Lane Boulevard in Kalamazoo.

Police were called the incident just before 9 p.m. Sunday and located two males who suffered head injuries from being struck by the butt of a handgun.

After assaulting the two family members, the suspect fled on foot with the firearm.

Police were able to locate the suspect several blocks away from the incident and took him into custody.

One of the victims was treated on scene and the other was transported the hospital for treatment. Both victims, police report, are expected to be okay.

The suspect is facing charges for felonious assault, simple assault and battery, domestic violence, felony firearm and felon in possession of the firearm.

It is unclear what the motive was in this incident, but police believe alcohol might have been a factor.