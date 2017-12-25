× Two adults, one child injured in Christmas Eve crah

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child, 10 months old, suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash Christmas Eve on US 12 in Milton Township.

Rayvon Collins, 28, was traveling westbound on US 12 when he lost control, crossing the center line and hitting another vehicle. Collin’s passenger, 22, suffered minor injuries and two children, 7 months old and 2 years old, located in the backseat of the vehicle were uninjured during the incident, police reported.

Vanessa Vela, 24, was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck head-on. Vela’s passenger Bernardino Vela, 50, and a 10-month-old child were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe that weather and road conditions were factors in this crash.