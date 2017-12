Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - After leading by double digits for most of the 2nd half, Forest Hills Northern held off a late Wayland charge and beat the Wildcats 55-49 in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Junior Trent Summerfield led all scores with 24 points in the game. Wayland was led by Cart Nyp's 13 points.

The Huskies will take on Covenant Christian Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Cornerstone, the Wildcats will play Spring Lake at 6 p.m..