GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Tyler George scored 26 points as Forest Hills Central handed Spring Lake its 1st loss of the season 87-63 Tuesday at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Rangers head coach Ken George joined us to discuss the win on FOX 17 News at 6.

FHC takes on Godwin Heights Friday night at 7:30 p.m. back at Cornerstone while the Lakers will play Wayland Friday at 6 p.m. also at Cornerstone.