Grand Rapids jeweler refunding over $100k in purchases after Christmas Day snow contest

Posted 11:19 AM, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:25PM, December 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Did you buy your sweetheart some jewelry for Christmas?

If you bought it at Siegel Jewelers in Grand Rapids between November 14 and December 14, you are getting your money back!

The 100+ year old business ran a "Let It Snow" contest this fall where they would refund purchases made between those dates if Grand Rapids got more than six inches of snow on Christmas Day.

Officially, Grand Rapids got seven inches of snow, which was a record.

Jaron Siegel says that the offer also covers repairs, special orders and custom work.  They say the total will be over $100,000.

Siegel Jewelers is at 2845 Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE.

