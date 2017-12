× Injuries reported following crash in Ionia

IONIA, Mich.– Police say they were called to a crash in Ionia Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on M-21 at Rich Street, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook Page.

Officers say those involved received minor injuries, but one lane was blocked for a time.

The roadway was slippery at the time of the crash.