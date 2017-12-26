× Man sentenced for 2016 Holland murder

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A man convicted of killing a man outside a Holland business in September 2016 will spend up to fifty years in prison.

Aaron Young was convicted earlier this month of killing Anthony Lamb outside the Hookah Lounge. He was convicted of 2nd degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony fire arms charges.

After the shooting that killed Lamb, Young fled to Memphis, Tennessee where he was arrested in December 2016.

The judge sentenced Young Tuesday to between 225 months (18.75 years) and 600 months (50 years) for the murder, three to five years for the concealed weapons charge and two years for the firearms charge. He has 370 days of jail time credited to the sentence.