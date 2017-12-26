Man sentenced for 2016 Holland murder

Posted 10:57 AM, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25AM, December 26, 2017

Aaron Young

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A man convicted of killing a man outside a Holland business in September 2016 will spend up to fifty years in prison.

Aaron Young was convicted earlier this month of killing Anthony Lamb outside the Hookah Lounge.  He was convicted of 2nd degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony fire arms charges.

After the shooting that killed Lamb, Young fled to Memphis, Tennessee where he was arrested in December 2016.

The judge sentenced Young Tuesday to between 225 months (18.75 years) and 600 months (50 years) for the murder, three to five years for the concealed weapons charge and two years for the firearms charge.  He has 370 days of jail time credited to the sentence.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s