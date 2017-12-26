× Meijer issues recall of apple slices over possible Listeria concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A recall was issued for apple slices sold in Meijer stores over Listeria concerns.

The company issued a statement on Tuesday:

The following Meijer brand packaged products contain apple slices that were supplied by Detroit-based Fresh-Pak, Inc. Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Fresh-Pak, which was alerted by their supplier, Jack Brown. The recalled product will be in plastic containers with printed labels and include a “sell by” range of December 17, 2017 through December 21, 2017. The products were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Product Description UPC Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad – 10 oz. 708820684003 Meijer Sharable Waldorf Salad – 16 oz. 713733538640 Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter – 18.9 oz. 719283379771

The statement went onto say:

For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it, or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meijer stores are opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No illnesses have been reported thus far.