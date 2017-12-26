Meijer issues recall of apple slices over possible Listeria concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A recall was issued for apple slices sold in Meijer stores over Listeria concerns.
The company issued a statement on Tuesday:
The following Meijer brand packaged products contain apple slices that were supplied by Detroit-based Fresh-Pak, Inc. Meijer received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Fresh-Pak, which was alerted by their supplier, Jack Brown. The recalled product will be in plastic containers with printed labels and include a “sell by” range of December 17, 2017 through December 21, 2017. The products were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
|
Product Description
|
UPC
|
Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad – 10 oz.
|
708820684003
|
Meijer Sharable Waldorf Salad – 16 oz.
|
713733538640
|
Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter – 18.9 oz.
|
719283379771
The statement went onto say:
For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.Customers should stop using the product and either dispose of it, or return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meijer stores are opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
No illnesses have been reported thus far.