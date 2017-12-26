Movies … Songs … K-Wings share their Holiday favorites

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wings stars Ben Wilson, Jimmy Mullin, and team broadcaster Joe Roberts shared with FOX 17 some of their holiday favorites. From movies to music to gifts, they talked about them all. Moreover, they shared their ultimate wish for the team.
