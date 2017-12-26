Movies … Songs … K-Wings share their Holiday favorites

Posted 12:15 AM, December 26, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Wings stars Ben Wilson, Jimmy Mullin, and team broadcaster Joe Roberts shared with FOX 17 some of their holiday favorites. From movies to music to gifts, they talked about them all. Moreover, they shared their ultimate wish for the team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s