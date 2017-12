Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- We are learning more about a reported explosion that happened downtown late Monday night.

Police say multiple emergency crews were sent to Veolia Energy building for a reported explosion, not far from Van Andel Arena.

We're told the boiler inside the building was undergoing maintenance when that explosion happened, knocking out a few windows.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.