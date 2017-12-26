Pavement replacement will close I-96 at US-131 in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- A section of rough concrete on I-96 will be replaced in 2018, says the Michigan Department of Transportation. To accomplish the repair, the freeway at US-131 will be closed for a couple of months, one direction at a time.

The project is slated to begin in April 2018.

The pavement that needs replacement runs from the bridge over the Grand River to the bridge over West River Drive.

Eastbound I-96 will be closed eastbound for a couple of months, in April and May, and westbound I-96 is likely to be closed in July and August, said MDOT Grand Region spokesperson John Richard.

In addition, lane closures can be expected as bridges on I-96 get maintenance work: over West River Drive, over the Grand River, over Monroe Avenue; and over Coit Avenue.

Finally, the entrance ramp from Plainfield Avenue to westbound I-96 will be extended to give drivers more time to enter traffic at full speed.

The dates for the work on the bridges and the extension of the ramp are yet to be announced.