Ceiling of Kalamazoo home collapses during overnight fire, one officer injured

Posted 5:36 AM, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:44AM, December 27, 2017
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An officer is expected to be okay after suffering minor injuries while responding to a fire at a home in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo.

A sergeant was out for a routine patrol when he noticed smoke coming from the second story of the home, police report.

Crews arrived just after 1 a.m. to the scene and began battling the blaze.

While investigating the ceiling collapsed on multiple Kalamazoo Public Safety officers and they were evacuated from the residence by using ladders placed near the front of the home.  Just one of the officers suffered minor injuries.

After three hours, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

It is unknown what caused this fire.

