Gaming Disorder added to list of 2018 diseases

New in 2018, there is a new disease officially being recognized by The World Health Organization.

Gaming Disorder will be added to the official list of diseases by WHO. The symptoms include the inability to control when and how to play video games.

Another sign to look for is that when someone is choosing games over other interests in life and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

This means that both doctors and insurance companies will now recognize the disorder.

The inclusion does not mean that playing games is itself a problem, but should be looked at in context of how much, where and why someone plays.