GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Sergeant Joel Roon from the Kent County Sheriff's Department shares helpful tips on how parents can keep their teens and children safe this New Year's Eve, as well as advice on how homeowners can protect their homes when going out of town.
KCSD: Protect your home and family this holiday season
