Meijer: Coupon circulating on social media is fake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you think Meijer was giving away $75 off for just answering three online questions and sharing a post for others to do so too, you are wrong.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer is reminding people who are sharing the post and hoping to cash in on some free stuff that the post is fake and is a fraudulent coupon.

Company representatives sent this statement to FOX 17 Wednesday:

Meijer is alerting customers about a fraudulent coupon that promotes a special Christmas shopping deal. The fraudulent coupon offers “$75 off total purchase of $100 or more at Meijer” for answering a three-question survey and sharing the post. This offer has a fake QR code and is not a legitimate Meijer coupon. Meijer is urging customers not to answer the questions or click on any links.

Meijer also posted the information on their Facebook page. Share this info with people who may be susceptible to falling for this kind of thing.