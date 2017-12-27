Multiple crews battle fire at Coopersville propane business

Posted 6:05 AM, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 08:28AM, December 27, 2017

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- Multiple crews responded to the report of a fire at Van Andel Propane located on 48th Avenue in Coopersville.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 that a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the building just after 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival crews began battling a fire inside the building that sparked inside a semi truck at the facility.

48th Avenue south of I-96 is closed due to this incident and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This incident is still under investigation.

