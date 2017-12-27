× Police search for suspect in Walker armed robbery

WALKER, Mich. – Walker Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the Boost Mobile in the 2100 block of Alpine Avenue at about 7:00 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a knife, but no one was hurt. He is described as being about 6’0″ tall, with a heavier build. He was wearing a white mask, dark winter jacket, jeans and sunglasses.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran. Police think he may have gotten into a white, older Chevy Avalanche.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or Walker Police at 616-791-6788.