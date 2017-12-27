Police search for suspect in Walker armed robbery

Posted 4:00 PM, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, December 27, 2017

Photo from Walker Police

Surveillance image of possible getaway vehicle.

WALKER, Mich. – Walker Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night.

The robbery happened at the Boost Mobile in the 2100 block of Alpine Avenue at about 7:00 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a knife, but no one was hurt.  He is described as being about 6’0″ tall, with a heavier build.  He was wearing a white mask, dark winter jacket, jeans and sunglasses.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran.  Police think he may have gotten into a white, older Chevy Avalanche.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or Walker Police at 616-791-6788.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s