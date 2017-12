× Video: Dozens of vehicles involved in US-31 crashes

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. – Dozens of vehicles ended up in crashes and ditches Tuesday along US-31 in Muskegon County.

Southbound US-31 was closed for several hours from Fruitvale Road, south all the way to Russell Road. Our FOX 17 crews couldn’t reach the scene, but a Muskegon County towing company could and took this video.

