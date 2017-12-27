Wednesday Powerball jackpot now $337 million

LANSING, Mich. — The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now $337 million.

The prize rose after no one claimed Saturday’s $300 million drawing.

If a Michigan player wins the Wednesday drawing, it would tie the state record. The Michigan Lottery says a Lapeer man won a $337 million Powerball jackpot in 2012.

The last person to win the Powerball jackpot in Michigan was Julie Leach of Three Rivers, who won a $310.5 million jackpot in 2015.

The lump sum payment for the Wednesday night jackpot is about $210 million.