× Bridge repairs in 2018 will cause weekend closures US-131 over Plaster Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the busiest sections of freeway in West Michigan will be closed on a couple of weekends in 2018, says the Michigan Department of Transportation.

US-131 over between 28th Street and Burton Street sees about 120,000 vehicles daily, and a major portion of that freeway consists of bridges over Plaster Creek.

To keep those bridges in good shape, MDOT had a choice: do the work slowly using lane closures on the area’s busiest freeway, which would take longer; or close the freeway completely over two weekend.

MDOT has chosen the option that will close the northbound lanes on one weekend and the southbound lanes on a second weekend.

“It’s going to be less an impact to traffic,” said John Richard, spokesperson for MDOT in the Grand Region, which includes Grand Rapids.

The weekends when the freeway will be closed have not been announced, but information will be available on the MiDrive app and during traffic reports on FOX 17 Morning News.