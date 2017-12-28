Coast Guard working to free vessels from ice

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Transits traveling on the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie are currently restrict as two vessels are currently stuck in the ice on the water way.

The Coast Guard is working on freeing these two vessels from their icy hold by breaking up the ice.

The strategy the Coast Guard is using is to first break out the Walter J. McCarther, the Biscayne Bay from the ice which will hopefully help to free the Edgar B. Speer which is stuck near Sawmill Point.

There are currently five vessels waiting to use the water way but they will remain restricted until the two vessels are free, the Coast Guard reports.