EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire in East Grand Rapids.

It happened in the 1800 block of Wealthy Street SE just east of Plymouth Avenue.

Dispatchers in Kent County tell FOX 17 that the first call came in around 12:25 a.m.

We're told no one was injured in the fire but witnesses say the house is a total loss.