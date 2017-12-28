West Michigan Closings and Cancellations

Grand Rapids Police warn about spike in counterfeit money use

Posted 2:45 PM, December 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:47PM, December 28, 2017

A sample photo from GRPD showing “Motion Picture Use Only” on a fake $20 bill. Police say recent cases involved counterfeit $50 and $100 bills with similar wording

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is issuing a warning about an increase in counterfeit money use.

The department said Thursday in a release that there have been seven reports since Dec. 1 of counterfeit cash being used to buy things.

All of the incidents involved counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.  In two of the cases, the counterfeit bills were marked as “Motion Picture Use Only.”

Two incidents involved purchases from the Facebook Marketplace, while the others happened at businesses or with food delivery transactions, according to a release.

Police are reminding people to check to make sure currency is authentic before completing these kinds of transactions.   Information on security features for U.S. currency can be found here.

No information about suspects in these recent cases was available.

