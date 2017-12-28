KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Kalamazoo Central entered their annual holiday tournament with a 2-0 record and the Maroon Giants welcomed Henry Ford in the nightcap of the Don Jackson Holiday Invitational. The Trojans were able to get the 48-42 win with a 26 point performance from Anthony Roberts.
Henry Ford edges out Kalamazoo Central in Don Jackson Holiday Invitational
