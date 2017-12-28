West Michigan Closings and Cancellations

Henry Ford edges out Kalamazoo Central in Don Jackson Holiday Invitational

Posted 11:11 PM, December 28, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Kalamazoo Central entered their annual holiday tournament with a 2-0 record and the Maroon Giants welcomed Henry Ford in the nightcap of the Don Jackson Holiday Invitational. The Trojans were able to get the 48-42 win with a 26 point performance from Anthony Roberts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s