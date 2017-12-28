Jason Beckman finds a home at Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- After 2 years at Alma College Jason Beckman decided to transfer to Hope. So far he is averaging 23.8 points per game and has scored at least 18 in 8 of the teams 9 games including 44 in a win over Aquinas at the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Classic in November.

"Continued work in the gym, a lot of time in here when no one else is in here" Beckman said. "A lot of experience over the summer, teammates and coaches having faith in me is a huge part of it continuing to tell me to shoot the ball when I'm open so I would say a lot of those aspects play into it."

Beckman played with his older brother DJ who graduated after the 2015-2016 season, now he playing with his younger brother Danny who is a freshman on the Hope team. Their parents were both athletes at Hope including their Dad, Dave, who starred at Hope in the mid 1980's.

Hope will host Mount Union and John Carroll this weekend for the Russ Devette/Holland Sentinel Classic.