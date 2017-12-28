Local laser tag business offers charity, NYE events this weekend

Posted 9:25 AM, December 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38AM, December 28, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- BattleGR Laser Tag opened its doors two months ago and they are offering many different events to help parents keep their kids entertained this holiday season.

After months of battle brain cancer Brison Ricker, from the Cedar Springs area, passed away and to help the family with expenses owners Jenny and Joe Lashuay are donating all the profits on December 29.

To offer parents a break on New Years Eve BattleGR is offering a special deal so parents can have a night out away from their kids.

From 6 p.m. until 12:45 a.m. kids can enjoy laser tag, movies, yard games and even pizza! For $35 parents can drop their children off from 7 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.

To enjoy the pizza, parents can purchase an alternative ticket for $45 and drop their children off at 6 p.m.

Children must be over the age of 5 years old to attend this event, but BattleGR will allow younger-aged children to attend if they have an older sibling with them.

For more information contact BattleGR Laser Tag at 616-345-0698.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s