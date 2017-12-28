Local laser tag business offers charity, NYE events this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- BattleGR Laser Tag opened its doors two months ago and they are offering many different events to help parents keep their kids entertained this holiday season.

After months of battle brain cancer Brison Ricker, from the Cedar Springs area, passed away and to help the family with expenses owners Jenny and Joe Lashuay are donating all the profits on December 29.

To offer parents a break on New Years Eve BattleGR is offering a special deal so parents can have a night out away from their kids.

From 6 p.m. until 12:45 a.m. kids can enjoy laser tag, movies, yard games and even pizza! For $35 parents can drop their children off from 7 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.

To enjoy the pizza, parents can purchase an alternative ticket for $45 and drop their children off at 6 p.m.

Children must be over the age of 5 years old to attend this event, but BattleGR will allow younger-aged children to attend if they have an older sibling with them.

For more information contact BattleGR Laser Tag at 616-345-0698.