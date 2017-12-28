Mayor of Michigan Upper Peninsula city dies after stroke

Posted 6:38 AM, December 28, 2017, by

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Marquette Mayor Tom Baldini has died after taking the top office for the city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula just last month. He was 74 years old.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Campana says Baldini died Tuesday after suffering a stroke over the weekend.
Baldini was a high school government teacher in Marquette for nearly 20 years before becoming an aide to then-Gov. James Blanchard in 1984.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated him as the U.S. chairman of the International Joint Commission for Canada and the United States managing the waterways shared by the two countries.

Baldini was elected to the Marquette City Commission in 2014 and as mayor in November.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says Baldini was an icon in Michigan Democratic politics and the ultimate champion for the Upper Peninsula.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s