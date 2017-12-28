Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The delivery people of UPS spent late hours getting gifts into people's homes, now they're going to be spending just as many returning them. UPS is bracing itself for a "Gift Return Surge."

The shipping company says the record breaking levels in online shopping during the season could be to blame. So far, the company says they've gotten more than a million returns every day this month leading up to Christmas, and they expect that trend to continue through the rest of the month.

UPS considers January 3 to be "National Returns Day," and expects people to ship more than a million packages back to retailers. That number is up eight percent from last year.

2. The Mega Millions and Powerball have a combined jackpot of nearly $690 million right now! This comes after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot.

The estimated top prize for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday now stands at $384 million. The odds of hitting on all five numbers plus the Powerball are only one in 292.2 million.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing is at $306 million. The odds of winning that are one in 258.9 million.

3. A fake coupon for Meijer is circulating Facebook, so don't click on it!

The coupon advertises $75 off a purchase of $100 or more, and a lot of people have been sharing it saying, "thanks Meijer."

The store posted a message on Facebook yesterday, saying customers shouldn't click on any links or answer any questions. Meijer says the safest thing to do is clip coupons through the M-Perks program.

4. Starbucks is ringing in the new year with limited-time offers.

The coffee-chain is rolling out a trio of specialty drinks to celebrate the arrival of 2018: the black and white "Tuxedo" collection.

They're available to purchase through the first week of January.

The collection features a cafe mocha, a frappuccino, and hot chocolate.

5. It's been so cold outside, weird things have been happening on the lake.

Check out the video above from Grand Haven State Park, showing what's called Pancake Ice floating on the Grand River.

The reason the pancakes are so circular is because they turn and swirl in the water, picking up frazzle on all sides.

Pancake ice ranges widely in size, being as small as a foot in diameter or as large as 10 feet wide.