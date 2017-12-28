KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Ottawa Hills entered the night coming off a big win over St. Claire, tonight they made the trip to Kalamazoo to take part in the Don Jackson Holiday Invitational against East Lansing and Mr. Basketball candidate Brandon Johns. John had a big game putting up 23 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks to lead the Trojans to a 81-51 win over Ottawa Hills.
Mr. Basketball candidate leads East Lansing past Ottawa Hills
-
Rockford Boys Win 80-70
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
Grandville Boys Win 47-44
-
GR Union Cruises to Win at Battle of I96
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
-
East Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Off To 4-1 Start
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Ottawa Hills Survives Battle of I96
-
Zeeland East Girls Win 53-32
-
-
High school football state semi-finals schedule set
-
High School Football Playoffs – Round 2
-
Muskegon’s Jefferson named AP Division 3-4 Player of Year