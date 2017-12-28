Mr. Basketball candidate leads East Lansing past Ottawa Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Ottawa Hills entered the night coming off a big win over St. Claire, tonight they made the trip to Kalamazoo to take part in the Don Jackson Holiday Invitational against East Lansing and Mr. Basketball candidate Brandon Johns. John had a big game putting up 23 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks to lead the Trojans to a 81-51 win over Ottawa Hills.