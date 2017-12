Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon trailed by as many as 15 points the 1st half but rallied to beat East Kentwood 63-61 Thursday night at Reeths-Puffer high school in the final game of the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

The Big Reds (2-1) will play at Fruitport next Friday. East Kentwood (2-3) will host Grand Haven next Friday.