Officials close road due to house fire, no injuries reported

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials are closing part of South State Road between Nicholas Road and Peck Lake Road in Ionia County due to a house fire.

The fire broke out at home at 5951 S State Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

It is unknown if anyone was home but dispatch tells FOX 17 that no one was injured.

This is a developing story.