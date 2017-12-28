Ring in 2018 with Kent District Library’s “Noon Years Eve” Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's a New Year's Eve that won't keep your kids up past their bedtimes.

Celebrate the start of a new year with Kent District Library and their Noon Years Eve Party.

Friday, December 29, 11:30 am, Comstock Park Branch

The below branches will host this program on, Saturday, December 30, 11:30 am

Alto Branch

Byron Township Branch

Caledonia Township Branch

Cascade Township Branch

Gaines Township Branch

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Krause Memorial Branch

Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch

Plainfield Township Branch