Ring in 2018 with Kent District Library’s “Noon Years Eve” Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- It's a New Year's Eve that won't keep your kids up past their bedtimes.
Celebrate the start of a new year with Kent District Library and their Noon Years Eve Party.
Friday, December 29, 11:30 am, Comstock Park Branch
The below branches will host this program on, Saturday, December 30, 11:30 am
Alto Branch
Byron Township Branch
Caledonia Township Branch
Cascade Township Branch
Gaines Township Branch
Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
Krause Memorial Branch
Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch
Plainfield Township Branch