Snow develops tonight

WEST MICHIGAN- If at any point you’ve wondered whether or not this winter will be colder than the last two, those doubts have been put to bed over the last two weeks. A steady diet of snow and record cold, and we’ve got more to come.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for areas along and north of I-96 through midday Friday. I know this has the look of lake effect snow, but this will actually affect everyone to some degree.

Don’t expect the snow for your commute in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, or even South Haven this evening. This will primarily impact those in the warned areas as early as 4 PM this afternoon.

Snow will spread inland just before midnight and continue its trek eastward by morning. This will provide most of West Michigan with various levels of accumulating snow.

Expect 6-8 inches in the warned areas, with isolated 10″ totals possible as well. Whiteout conditions with 1-2″ per hour are totally possible. Grand Rapids will see somewhere between 3-5 inches, with Kalamazoo and areas off to the southeast with significantly less snow.