Spectrum releases top baby names of 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — So far this year 7,604 new bundles of joy have been delivered at Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The hospital released the top boy and girl baby names of 2017.

Most popular girl names in 2017:

Olivia Charlotte Ava Elizabeth Emma Sophia Hazel Abigail Nora Adeline

Most popular boy names of 2017:

Liam Levi Elijah James Lincoln Benjamin Mason Oliver Jack Charles

Names that made the list in 2016 but not in 2017 are Sophia, Harper and Mason.