2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at California office

Posted 8:46 PM, December 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:35PM, December 29, 2017

Getty Images

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) —  Authorities say a man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men before turning the gun on himself.

Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson says officers found the gunman and one victim dead when they arrived on Friday.

They learned that a third victim had already driven himself to a hospital. There was no further word on his condition.

Johnson says police didn’t fire any shots. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

