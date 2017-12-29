3 Instant Pot recipes so easy, the kids can do it!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you get an Instant Pot under the tree for Christmas? Or do you already have one sitting in the kitchen, but have no idea what to cook?

Katie Kimball from Kids Cook Real Food loves the Instant Pot, and has even created several recipes that will leave mouths watering.

She stopped by with her kids to show off how to make a few easy and simple recipes for the Instant Pot.

Want to try even more recipes? Click here to get a free digital copy of Katie's Instant Pot Guidebook, an exclusive deal for Fox 17 viewers!

Instant Pot Mexican Lentils and Rice

¾ c. dry green lentils

½ c. brown rice (or white)

1 c. water

2½ c. homemade chicken stock

1 c. tomato sauce (8 oz. can) or 1 6-oz. can tomato paste + and extra ½ c. stock

¾ c. chopped onion (or a few Tbs. dry minced onion)

1 c. chopped green or red pepper

1-2 carrots, sliced or shredded

2 c. cooked, shredded chicken

optional: other vegetables like spinach, broccoli

3 tsp. taco seasoning

2 cloves crushed garlic or ½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. salt

Dash pepper

1 c. grated cheese

Directions:

Combine rice, lentils, and water in the Instant Pot following this rice soaking

method (or just water). Allow to soak overnight with the machine turned off. Drain the water off (save some for next time; see method), then add all theother ingredients except the cheese to the pot and give it a stir. Lock in the lid and close the valve. Turn the Instant Pot on to the "Chicken" setting, which is 15 minutes on high pressure. (It will also take about 20 minutes for the IP to get up to pressure). When the 15 minutes are up, you can use either a quick release by opening the valve or a natural release by letting it sit for 15 minutes while you prepare a

salad (or play with your kids). The Instant Pot will keep your meal warm as long

as you need it to. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top (or stir it in) and close the lid for about 5 minutes to let it melt (or serve cheese at the table for individual plates). Serve warm with salsa and sliced avocados.

Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

2 cups brown rice noodles

¼ cup chicken or turkey broth

2 cups water

½ cup cooked pumpkin or winter squash

¼ cup milk

2 Tbsp. butter

2 cups grated cheese (any variety you like, mozzarella works well for melting)

1 tsp. unrefined sea salt

1 tsp. organic cane sugar (optional - makes it taste more like boxed mac & cheese)

Directions

Combine the noodles, broth and water in the Instant Pot. Set it to manual for 3 minutes. After the 3 minutes is up do a quick release of the pressure. Add the remaining ingredients and cook on the sautee setting until the cheese is melted, 2 - 3 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and let sit for 2 - 3 minutes to thicken before serving.

Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

4 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 c. onion, chopped (or ¼-1/2 c. dry minced onion)

1 sweet bell pepper, chopped (optional)

4 cloves minced garlic (or 1-2 tsp. dried minced garlic or garlic powder)

2 tsp. chili powder

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

¼ tsp. pepper

1 tsp. salt

1 c. tomato sauce

2-3 Tbs. maple or sorghum syrup or molasses

2 Tbs. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbs. yellow mustard

2-4 Tbs. arrowroot starch (if needed)

Directions

Pour the water into the Instant Pot. If using fresh onion and peppers, saute in a bit of oil for better flavor (optional). Add fresh garlic the last minute, then follow directions below. Place the chicken on the bottom in even layers. Pour everything else except the arrowroot starch on top - no need to even stir! Some prefer to mix the ingredients in a measuring cup first and pour over. Both work. Check the sealing ring and blocking shield to make sure they don't have any food on them and are installed correctly. Lock in the lid. Turn the valve to "Sealing." Set the time to 25 minutes using the "Poultry" or "Manual" buttons and + or - until 25 shows up. It will take about 15 minutes to get up to pressure. Tip: Speed this up by turning on "Saute" as you add the ingredients (after the water is in the pot). After the cooking time is over, you can open the valve for a quick steam release or wait about 15 minutes (or more) for a natural pressure release. The chicken will be more tender after longer time but will be done and able to be shredded with the quick release. Use two forks or any utensil to shred the chicken in the pot. (optional) Press "Cancel" and then "Saute" to evaporate some extra liquid and thicken up the chicken. After shredding the meat, sprinkle 2-4 Tbs. arrowroot starch over the top and mix in to thicken. Serve on buns, over rice, or with side veggies like cauli-rice, potato wedges, cabbage noodles, sweet potatoes, and more. Great with extra mustard and pickles on top.

For more information, visit KidsCookRealFood.com.

All recipes provided by Katie Kimball at KitchenStewardship.com.