BELMONT, Mich. -- Residents in the Belmont area have been talking about a small beagle on the run. After 10 month, Lost Paws was contacted to assist in the finding the 5 year old canine.

After two live traps and lots of dog treats Jack the beagle was finally brought into the Humane Society of West Michigan.

He will be treated and put up for adoption, Humane society says a few families are interested adopting Jack already.