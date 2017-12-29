Big 3rd period leads East Kentwood to win over Mona Shores

Posted 11:38 PM, December 29, 2017, by

KENTWOOD, Mich -- East Kentwood scored twice in the 3rd period to break a 1-1 tie after 36 minutes in a 3-1 OK Conference Tier 1 showdown Friday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s