GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Tyler George scored 15 of his 19 points in the 4th quarter and overtime as Forest Hills Central knocked off previously unbeaten Godwin Heights 72-68 in overtime Friday night at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Sophomore Jimmy Scholler had 20 points for the Rangers (3-2).

Lamar Norman scored 25 points and Markeese Hastings added 22 for Godwin Heights (4-1).