Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 29

1. Have some extra holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket? Amazon is bringing back "Digital Day" today, offering thousands of deals on downloadable content like games, eBooks, movies and TV shows, with some discounts as high as 75 percent off.

This is the second year Amazon is running the promotion.

Vice President Aaron Rubenson is calling the feedback to last year's digital day "incredibly positive."

2. Michigan State fans are celebrating this morning, after the Spartans won the Holiday Bowl.

They played against the Washington State Cougars in San Diego on Thursday night, winning 42 to 17.

The Spartans finish their season with a 10-3 record after going 3-9 last year.

Last night's game marked the 100th win for Michigan State's head coach Mark Dantonio.

3. Apple is apologizing to its customers, after admitting to slowing down older iPhones in order to extend battery life.

A number of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the tech giant, with iPhone owners saying Apple's lack of explanation caused many users to purchase newer, more expensive products.

Apple released a statement saying "We have never and would never do anything to intentionally shorten the life of an Apple product or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades."

In addition to the apology, Apple is trying to placate customers by slicing batter costs to $29 starting next month. The usual $79 price tag returns in 2019.

4. There's a man who's surfing on Lake Superior, on Christmas Day!

This is Surfer Dan, and he's an apparent surfing legend in Marquette. The photos in the video above were take by Devon Hains Photography.

At one point, Surfer Dan's beard breaks off in the water! Even so, his ice beard shows up in almost every photo.

5. Spectrum Health released its list of the top baby names for 2017, but there wasn't much of a shake up this year.

Spectrum Health says more than 7,600 babies were born at Butterworth Hospital this year, which is more than any other hospital in the state.

So here are the top names for 2017:

Top 10 Girls Names

Olivia Charlotte Ava Elizabeth Emma Sophia Hazel Abigail Nora Adeline

Top 10 Boys Names