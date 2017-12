BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Each year the Battle Creek Fire Department holds a toy drive for the Salvation Army.

This year they received a lot of toys for local children, but are recognizing one teen who donated 49 toys to their drive.

Arianna Waschak purchased 49 Build-a-Bears with her own money, the BCFD reported.

Waschak told the department that she raised the money through bottle returns throughout the year.