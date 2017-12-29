Tips to keep this NYE safe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being with loved ones, popping champagne, watching the ball drop and reigning in a New Year all are fun aspects of the holiday, but according to AAA New Year’s Eve can also be one of the deadliest nights of the year.
Thirty-six percent of traffic related deaths on New Year’s Eve 2016 involved alcohol, AAA reports.
To make this New Year’s Eve a bit safer AAA is offering tips to follow:
- Designate someone celebrating the holiday with you to be an alcohol, drug-free driver.
- If you feel like you have drank too much call a cab or stay the night where you are at.
- If you think the person driving is intoxicated, do not get in the vehicle.
- Always practice safe driving habits and only drive if you are sober.
The group is also offering tips for those hosting New Year’s Eve parties:
- Offer non-alcohol drinks for guest.
- When deciding what food to serve look for protein-rich, starchy foods.
- To slow down the rate people are ingesting alcoholic beverages provide activities, games and food.
- Don’t make alcohol the main focus of your party.
- Don’t let guests bring their own drinks.
- If you are having a bartender at your party make sure they are reliable and can keep an eye on how many drinks individuals are consuming.
- As the party comes to an end stop serving alcoholic beverages and serve water, tea and dessert.
- Offer guests a safe way to get home if they have consumed too much.