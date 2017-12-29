West Michigan Closings and Cancellations

Tips to keep this NYE safe

TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES - 2016/01/01: New Years Eve Revelers Ring in 2016 in Times Square. Between 600 and 800 additional New York Police Department officers were deployed to Times Square for the ball drop. (Photo by Louise Wateridge/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being with loved ones, popping champagne, watching the ball drop and reigning in a New Year all are fun aspects of the holiday, but according to AAA New Year’s Eve can also be one of the deadliest nights of the year.

Thirty-six percent of traffic related deaths on New Year’s Eve 2016 involved alcohol, AAA reports.

To make this New Year’s Eve a bit safer AAA is offering tips to follow:

  1. Designate someone celebrating the holiday with you to be an alcohol, drug-free driver.
  2. If you feel like you have drank too much call a cab or stay the night where you are at.
  3. If you think the person driving is intoxicated, do not get in the vehicle.
  4. Always practice safe driving habits and only drive if you are sober.

The group is also offering tips for those hosting New Year’s Eve parties:

  1. Offer non-alcohol drinks for guest.
  2. When deciding what food to serve look for protein-rich, starchy foods.
  3. To slow down the rate people are ingesting alcoholic beverages provide activities, games and food.
  4. Don’t make alcohol the main focus of your party.
  5. Don’t let guests bring their own drinks.
  6. If you are having a bartender at your party make sure they are reliable and can keep an eye on how many drinks individuals are consuming.
  7. As the party comes to an end stop serving alcoholic beverages and serve water, tea and dessert.
  8. Offer guests a safe way to get home if they have consumed too much.

