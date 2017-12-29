× Tips to keep this NYE safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being with loved ones, popping champagne, watching the ball drop and reigning in a New Year all are fun aspects of the holiday, but according to AAA New Year’s Eve can also be one of the deadliest nights of the year.

Thirty-six percent of traffic related deaths on New Year’s Eve 2016 involved alcohol, AAA reports.

To make this New Year’s Eve a bit safer AAA is offering tips to follow:

Designate someone celebrating the holiday with you to be an alcohol, drug-free driver. If you feel like you have drank too much call a cab or stay the night where you are at. If you think the person driving is intoxicated, do not get in the vehicle. Always practice safe driving habits and only drive if you are sober.

The group is also offering tips for those hosting New Year’s Eve parties: