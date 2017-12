ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Portions of two major highways are facing closures Friday afternoon.

South bound lanes of US-131 near mile marker 55 are currently closed due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck. Crews are currently working to clear the roadway.

The Allegan County Sheriff says portions of I-196 are also closed in the county for various reasons. If possible, they are asking the public to take alternative routes.